UGASports - Dan Lanning's focus for defense: 'We want to finish'

Throughout his career, Dan Lanning hasn’t remained in one spot for too long.

Beginning in 2011, he spent only one season apiece as an assistant at Pittsburgh (2011), Sam Houston State (2014) and Alabama (2015). He spent only two seasons during stops at Arizona State (2012-13) and Memphis (2016-17). In fact, the 2020 season will make his stint at Georgia the longest in his coaching career at three total seasons.

For Lanning, only 34 years old, the jumps he’s made to be in this position of stability have been worth it.

“You talk about being in a place you would love to raise your family, and Athens (has) truly been that place,” Lanning said. “Three years, for me in college football, this will be the longest I’ve been anywhere. Sometimes it takes that progression to get you there in your career, and I am very fortunate to be in a place where I could see myself for a long time.”

Lanning first established himself at Georgia after he was hired to coach the outside linebackers in 2018. After former defensive coordinator Mel Tucker left to be the head coach at Colorado, Lanning was promoted into the role.

And in his first year he didn’t disappoint.

Georgia’s defense ranked first nationally in scoring defense (12.6 points per game), first in rushing defense (74.6 yards per game), third in total defense (275.7) and 31st in passing defense (201.1). Georgia ranked 13th nationally and third in the SEC in holding opponents to converting third-down plays 31.6 percent of the time. While the defense wasn’t prone to picking the ball off, the Bulldogs ranked 12th pass deflections at 70.

However, not being able to convert those plays into takeaways into turnovers in an area Lanning would like to see his defense improve. Last season, Georgia tied nationally at 84th by forcing only 16 turnovers -- eight interceptions and eight fumble recoveries. Lanning would like to see those opportunities converted into takeaways.

“The biggest thing I think we’ve emphasized so far this offseason is the finish,” Lanning said. “We’ve talked about havoc plays on here a lot in the past, and that is still definitely a big focus for us, but we want to get the ball out. We want to finish. We want to impact the game by having some game-changing plays that we can create, and our players have really embraced that so far.”

In addition, to creating more turnovers, Lanning would like to see the Bulldogs add numbers in the sack department as they ranked 46th in the nation with 31 total sacks a season ago. Although the sack numbers weren't gaudy, the defense was still able to affect the quarterback. According to Pro Football Focus, Georgia ranked fifth in total quarterback pressures and posted a ninth-best rating when it came to a rushing the passer on third and fourth down. When blitzing on third and fourth down, the pass rush grade jumped to No. 2 nationally.

Even so, Lanning wants the sacks to increase. Last year, Ohio State led the nation in this category with 54. In the SEC, the team with the most sacks was Florida with 49.

“It’s really a combination of everything,” Lanning said. “Football is such a unique sport and a standpoint in that you can win 90% of the play, and if the last 10% of the play the wide receiver catches the ball — you didn’t do your part. If you don’t get to the quarterback, you might have a great pass-rush move, but if you don’t finish on the quarterback — it doesn’t matter. If you cover somebody perfectly or fit a gap perfectly, but you don’t make the tackle or get the ball out — it doesn’t matter.

“So, the key to us is we are finishing 100% of the play, and even if we are behind in the first 80%, how we finish that play can be a key to success.”