Rushing for 100 yards in a game is a goal most running backs aspire toward.

Bulldog sophomore D’Andre Swift is no exception. Seventeen games into his college career, the Philadelphia native is still looking to surpass the 100-yard mark for the first time. He hopes Saturday’s game against Middle Tennessee (Noon, ESPN News) marks that occasion.

“I’m very motivated,” said Swift, who almost reached 100 yards when he ran for 94 in last year’s win against Missouri.

Swift insists he’s a patient young man.

After playing behind Nick Chubb and Sony Michel his freshman season, Swift’s role has obviously changed now that he sits atop the pecking order in the Bulldog backfield, along with Elijah Holyfield,

Still, because the Bulldogs won their opener 45-0 against Austin Peay and rolled past South Carolina last Saturday in Columbia, 41-17, there hasn’t been the need to play Swift as deep into the first two games, giving Brian Herrien and James Cook their opportunities to shine.

“I haven’t really played a full game yet,” Swift said. “If we don’t, that’s good, it means we’re winning. It is what it is.”

Meanwhile, Swift said he’ll continue to bide his time. “I’ll get one,” he said. “Hopefully, Saturday.”

It’s going to happen. He’s been close.

After coming up six yards short against Missouri, Swift led the Bulldogs with 88 yards against Auburn in the SEC Championship, highlighted of course by the 64-yard touchdown run that helped cement the victory for the Bulldogs.

Although Chubb and Michel are no longer part of the equation, Georgia’s depth at the position continues to allow the Bulldogs to spread the wealth around.

Entering Saturday’s game, Swift leads the Bulldogs with 20 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns (one in each game), followed by Cook with 17 for 100 and Holyfield at 14 for 100. Herrien has rushed eight times for 47 yards.

“That’s what we kind of try to do: wear teams down with our running game,” Swift said. “We’ve got so many backs, so I’m sure the defenses don’t like seeing that.”