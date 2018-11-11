It happened almost simultaneously.

ESPN’s broadcast crew was talking up Georgia running back D’Andre Swift and his knack for the flashy highlight plays, then it happened again.

Swift found a hole between offensive linemen Lamont Gaillard and Kendall Baker, cut to his left, broke a tackle and it was off to the end zone. It was an 77-yard sprint for Swift (alliteration intended), and it iced Georgia’s 27-10 win over Auburn.

“Big players make big plays in big games,” Swift said.

A similar story to this one may have been written last week after the win over Kentucky, and something resembled it the week before after the Bulldogs beat Florida. That’s because Swift is developing a pattern.

He had started the season slow with a groin injury and all of the Heisman contention talks tapered as Swift was once expected to be one of the nation’s top running backs. The questions were aplenty and junior Elijah Holyfield had emerged as the feature back of sorts -- despite the two splitting carries.

But now he’s back to form, despite Swift saying the injuries still linger, and it was shown by the highlight play that brought a raucous Sanford Stadium crowd to its feet.

“That’s what he does,” Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman said. “We expect that from him every game. It’s no surprise. He’s been one of the top running backs; nothing has changed.”

These last three weeks have illustrated the importance of Swift’s talents. He finished with 186 rushing yards (a career-high) and 43 receiving yards -- to total 229 all-purpose yards. It started against the Gators with 104 rushing yards and it has only been a progression.

In the best of ways for Georgia, that is. Each of his performances have built upon one another as a 156-yard showing against the Wildcats was sandwiched between the two.

“Wow. Just wow,” Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm said. “I don’t think there’s anything else you can say. He’s playing at a very high level right now, and man, I just hope he can keep it up.”

He must like playing Auburn, too, because he’s had a breakaway touchdown run in each of the last two matchups -- following a 64-yard run in the SEC Championship game.

More could be on the way, too.

“Always (trying for the big play),” Swift said. “Every time I get the ball, I know early if it’s going to be a 3-yard gain where we’re trying to wear them down or where I can make a big play.”