It appears Georgia will enter Wednesday’s SEC Tournament opener in Nashville against Ole Miss without one of its better outside shooting threats.

Senior guard Tyree Crump is expected to miss the game after being diagnosed with mononucleosis late last week.

Head coach Tom Crean told reporters during Monday's SEC Teleconference that Crump first began showing signs during Wednesday’s home finale against Florida, before team doctors confirmed the illness. Crump missed Saturday’s regular-season finale at LSU, a game the Bulldogs lost 94-64.

“Even if he’s not hitting, the threat of him out there makes us a better team. The other day we really felt it without his emotional energy,” Crean said. “There’s a spirit and confidence with him. It was our first time going through a game without him.”

Without Crump, the Bulldogs converted a mere 3 of 26 of their 3-pointers, including a 1-for-12 effort by Anthony Edwards.

Crean was asked if he could gauge how his young team, which has struggled with inconsistency throughout the course of the season, would fare with the majority of the squad playing in its first SEC Tournament.

“There’s really no way to gauge it,” Crean said. “We’ve got 10 guys that are walking into their first SEC Tournament, and we’re doing it without Tyree Crump.”

Wednesday’s contest against Ole Miss at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

In their first meeting, Ole Miss (15-16) topped the Bulldogs (15-16) 70-60 in Athens, a game that saw Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds combine for just 17 points in a game that wasn’t as close as the final 10-point margin might indicate.

“The bottom line is, we have to go in there and play basketball in the sense of playing the right way, moving the ball, attacking better, talking defensively and getting to the glass,” Crean said. “We’ve just got to do those things and not overplay the fact that we’re in a tournament.”

The winner of the Georgia versus Ole Miss games will face Florida on Thursday.