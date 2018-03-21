It appears that Jordan Harris is getting a second chance with the Georgia basketball program.

The sophomore was suspended indefinitely by former head coach Mark Fox in early February, but according to new coach Tom Crean, that’s no longer the case.

Harris attended the first team meeting with Crean on Monday and took part in workouts later that afternoon.

“I’m going to evaluate it, every part of it. I’m not going to assume, I’m not going to judge, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t pay attention. Anybody who says we’re walking in with a clean slate, that’s partially true, right, like I’m walking in. But I want to see it with my own eyes,” Crean said. “But we’ve brought him back, he was in the meetings, he’s been involved in the workouts as is everybody else. I just want to establish right now and we’ll see things as they go.”

Crean said his message to his players was simple.

“The most important recruiting that can go on right now is the recruiting that goes on inside of those walls (at the Georgia basketball facility),” he said. “We’re going to recruit, we’re going to make friends and that’s going to be so important. My first fulltime day on the job I wanted to be with them and the recruiting of them to understand the commitment they’re going to have to have for this, the work ethic they’re going to have to put in, the energy, the togetherness. If that happens, a lot of the things are going to take care of itself.”

The team then held a brief workout, as allowed by NCAA rules.

Among those in attendance, Yante Maten.

“I love their energy, I love their upside. I’m trying to make sure I slow it down,” Crean said. “There’s a lot of upside, a lot of youth, and like I said to them, and it’s the way I’m going to try to be completely – I’m never going to judge, but I’m also not going to try to assume and I’m going to try and build and bring a mindset that we have had success with over time. We’re going to try and teach the game, it’s never going to be about what the program was before, it’s going to be about what we’re going to try to do.”

As for his future staff, Crean said he’s going to take his time before making any decisions.

“I’m behind for a reason because I need to formulate this. I have a lot of ideas, but I also have to say OK, where exactly are we at. Really, there’s been not a lot of time to say OK, I’m going to bring so and so in for a meeting,” he said. “I want to be right (about assistants). I don’t want to get into a situation where I say yeah, we probably should have waited. I think it would be different if we were sitting here with a ton of scholarships available. I think it would be different if we were sitting here and the foundation wasn’t solid, but I need to know what’s going to work best for me to help them.”