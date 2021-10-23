Crean undeterred despite ranking

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean totally understands why his Bulldogs were picked dead last in the SEC preseason rankings.

Considering his squad is so new, with only four players available who were part of last year’s team, it’s difficult for unfamiliar voters to know exactly what Crean has.

With Sunday’s exhibition game at Charlotte (3 p.m.), folks will get their first look

“I totally get why people would pick us last, with the narrative that’s out there of losing guys, a bunch of newcomers,” Crean said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “I get all that, but it doesn’t faze me one way or the other, because I get the privilege of going to work every day to see how they’re growing.”

This year’s team certainly has a different look.

With news that graduate P.J. Horne is out for the year with a torn ACL, that leaves Jonathan Ned, Jaxon Etter, Tyron McMillan, and Josh Taylor as the only returners from last year.

“Not that we’ve lost PJ, one of the hardest matchups in the league and one of the best three-point shooters in the league,” Crean said. “But again, it doesn’t matter. I’ve been where I’ve been picked No. 1 in the country, and I’ve been picked where you’re last in the league. At the end of the day, it doesn’t have anything to do with the day you’re in. You have to get better that day and get ready for the next one.”

Crean, as per his nature, remains optimistic, thanks to what he feels is a solid group of transfers.

During his interview, Crean mentioned the development of 6-foot-11, 240-pound center Braelen Bridges, along with forward Noah Baumann, Jailyn Ingram, and Jabri Abdur-Rahim.

Crean also singled out Gonzaga transfer Aaron Cook for his leadership, along with freshman Christian Wright.

Sunday’s exhibition will be the first of two upcoming opportunities to see what his team has learned. Georgia hosts Morehouse in an exhibition Nov. 5 at Stegeman Coliseum, before opening the regular season Nov. 9 against Florida International.

“I wish we could do this every week. I think it’s great. You don’t know what to expect, so there’s anxiety there, because you don’t know what to expect,” Crean said. “I love going on the road. We’ve done it three of the four years. To get something under our belts away from home, I like it much more than a closed scrimmage, because I like the fact they’re going against a crowd, and have to deal with a crowd, and we have our home exhibition. The schedule is going to hit us fast.”



