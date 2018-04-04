Georgia's Tom Crean has added a respected coach and recruiter to his team as veteran assistant Chad Dollar is joining his staff with the Bulldogs.

UGASports reported the expected hire Tuesday afternoon. https://uga.forums.rivals.com/threads/possible-assistant-basketball-coach-hire.315910/

A man with deep Southeast ties, Dollar spent the past year at South Florida as an assistant for Bulls head coach Brian Gregory, who also employed the former Douglass High School standout for five seasons at Georgia Tech.

"I’ve respected and admired Chad Dollar for a long time,” Crean said in a statement. “His coaching tree started in his own home and has progressed through his career with many great experiences. We’re excited to add Chad’s ability to lead young people and to teach the game and also the life skills that will serve them well. He brings a tenacity, not only to the court but to the recruiting trail and has helped recruit, mold and develop some outstanding players over his career. We’re excited to have him at the University of Georgia.”

Dollar said he's thrilled to be joining the Bulldogs.

“I’m excited to be coming back home to Georgia,” Dollar said. “I’m also excited to have the opportunity to work with Coach Crean, who I feel like is one of the best coaches in the country.”

If Dollar's name sounds familiar, it should. Chad’s father, Don, won more than 650 games and three state titles as a high school coach, primarily at Frederick Douglass High in Atlanta. Chad was an all-city performer in 1989 and a second-team all-state honoree in 1990. He and six of his Douglass High teammates went on to sign Division I scholarships.

“It’s a unbelievable situation for me, and I think it will be a rewarding experience,” Dollar said. “I’m looking forward to seeing my family on a regular basis and high school teammates and guys I competed against growing up and high school and AAU coaches who I know both from when I was playing and my career as a college coach.”

Prior to his time at South Florida, Dollar spent a season with Bruce Pearl at Auburn (2016-17), which followed his stint with the Yellow Jackets.

Earlier, Dollar served with Gregg Marshall at Wichita State (2010-2011), helping the Shockers win 29 games and the NIT Championship, laying a foundation for Wichita State’s future success in the NCAA Tournament which included a Final Four run in 2013.

Dollar was instrumental in landing Marcus Georges-Hunt (who is now with the Minnesota Timber Wolves) while at Georgia Tech. He also helped sign Yellow Jackets star Josh Okogie before he left Georgia Tech.

Dollar also was a three-year assistant coach under John Brady - two at Arkansas State (2008-10) and one year at LSU (2007-08). He also coached at Murray State (2006-07) and Georgia Southern (2002-06). Dollar was an associate head coach on Travis Ford’s staff at Eastern Kentucky (2001-02) He played his college basketball at South Florida following a standout career at Douglass High.