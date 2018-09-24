Tempo, ball movement, and the ability to shoot the three.

Those will be three of the main focuses for Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean when preseason practice officially tips off Tuesday afternoon.

“They all need to fit in—serious,” Crean said Monday. “We work on it with everyone. If the game started tonight, everyone would be shooting the three, but we certainly work on it in practice.”

One Bulldog who figures to benefit from such a philosophy is junior guard Tyree Crump, who averaged 14.4 points and was 33 percent on three-pointers (44 of 133) last season.

However, as Crean explained, the idea isn’t to see just how many times Crump, or any other player, can shoot from beyond the arc. There’s a lot more to it than that.

“The key for Tyree is to get good shots. Right," Crean said. "But it’s the movement of the offense—that’s why the more guys you have who can shoot the ball, and the more guys the defense has to honor, past the three-point line—the better your spacing will be.”

So, although Crump will certainly benefit, he won’t be the only one.

“I think Tyree's going to be big in a situation being able to shoot the ball, but it’s about being able to move without the ball and to find it in different places,” Crean said. “We want to utilize the three-point line. We want to shoot the three, but we can’t hang out at the three.

It’s like when you run on the break, you just run to the wing and you’ve killed your spacing. If you’re running for a layup, and then you get to the corner, you’ve increased your spacing.

“He’s (Crump) a key guy for that, because he’s going to have the ball in his hands. But there’s going to be times when the ball’s in possession that he doesn’t. I think the ability to really have a balance—off the dribble, without the dribble, catch-and-shoot on the cut—those things are important. We’ve really got to monitor that in practice, and see who is progressing.”

So far, so good.

Crean said he likes the way his team has picked up his style of play during summer workouts, but smiled and said it’s about to get a whole lot tougher, with the start of the season just over a month away.

“I think they’ve all done a pretty good job with that. But again, this is not 300-400-level type stuff we’re at yet,” Crean said. “It’s really trying to get them to a place where they’re comfortable, where there’s retention, and they see how it applies to their game and how it applies to everybody else. It’s really a lot of that.”

Once they’re comfortable, Crean plans on turning up the heat even more.

“I think this is going to be the real difference maker: Who can do it under pressure, under live defense consistently, constantly, and on a day-to-day basis. Your capability is going as good as the consistency you bring to them,” Crean said. “Right now, we’re trying to find the capabilities and build on them, so once they get into the actions, and there’s the pressure of an hour, hour-and-half of practice—can they execute under that fatigue, under that pressure?”