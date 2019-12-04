Before Wednesday’s game against North Carolina Central head coach Tom Crean announced that sophomore forward Amanze Ngumezi has been suspended indefinitely.

The Savannah native, who started Georgia’s first seven games, was averaging 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia made the announcement prior to the Bulldogs’ 95-59 rout of North Carolina Central, but in his post-game press conference, did respond to questions in an effort to shed more light on the situation.

“It was not one thing, but a number of factors, instances, that were involved in the decision. I didn’t make it lightly,” Crean said. “I like to think as I’ve grown older, I’ve grown with patience, and perspective, but at the same time, that’s where we’re at with him.”

His suspension marks the second this year handed out by Crean, who suspended senior guard Jordan Harris for nine games due to what as described as an “internal matter.”

Harris will be able to return for Georgia’s Dec. 20 game against SMU.

Ngumezi’s return is not so clear.

“I’m not sure, but we’ll see, we’ll see,” said Crean, when asked if the former Johnson star had a path to return.

Freshman Rodney Howard made his first career start in place of Ngumezi.

“It would all fall under the umbrella of attitude,” Crean said about the suspension. “It was not an off-the-court situation, training rules, none of that, nothing academic. … it just is what it is.”

Bulldogs Tyree Crump and Rayshaun Hammonds declined to comment on Ngumezi when asked after the game.

Crean said he regretted he had to make the decision he did.

“But I want what’s best for this program, too,” Crean said. “At the end of the day, that’s what was needed at this time.”