COLUMBUS - Isaac Kante’s decision to transfer left Tom Crean with an extra scholarship to use for 2018-2019 and Georgia’s new basketball coach doesn’t plan on letting it go to waste.

Some speculated that Crean could elect to carry the letter over for the following season, but that apparently is not going to be the case.

“We’re actively recruiting right now and I’m looking at it like it’s a piece of 24-karat gold,” Crean said during Monday’s Columbus Bulldog Club meeting. “We’re going to use it wisely.”

NCAA rules of course prohibit Crean from discussing what players might still be on Georgia’s radar, but two who could include 6-foot-4 guard Ignas Sargiunas, who averaged 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds playing for Zalgiris’ 2 in the U18 European League.

Another possible target is four-star forward Saddig Bey, who is back on the market after being granted his full release from North Carolina State.

“What we’ve tried to break it down to, and we went through a lot of research when we only had the one scholarship and we were recruiting Tye Fagan,” Crean said. “Every time something comes up we’re going to research and I think you’ve got to be that way constantly with the way the rules are right now, and with the way roster management is, it’s going to be so huge focus – you just research it.”

So, what kind of player is Crean looking for?

“Right now, our focus has been, can we sign somebody who can help us – right now. Somebody who can definitely shoot the ball, not matter what that position is, somebody who can grow inside of the program,” he said. “Would there be a graduate player or transfer player that would really make sense for us in one year, or could we find a transfer, that we could sit out and be a starter, or a very likely starter in a year? So, we’ve stayed with that. It could move fast, it could move slow but the bottom line is that’s been our criteria and I’m happy with the way that’s proceeding."