The ongoing coronavirus outbreak hasn’t kept Georgia basketball coaches from keeping a close eye on the NCAA transfer portal in hopes of fortifying next year’s squad.

Thanks to the Rodney Howard’s transfer to Georgia Tech and Anthony Edwards’ decision to turn pro, the Bulldogs currently have two scholarships available. From the looks of things, head coach Tom Crean is intent on filling those spots with players currently looking to transfer from their former schools.

Some interesting names have already been connected to the Bulldogs, including grad transfers Justin Turner of Bowling Green and E.J. Anosike of Sacred Heart.

According to Jeff Goodman of GoodmanHoops, Turner told him that he currently has Georgia, along with Louisville, Texas Tech, Marquette, Iowa State, Missouri, Alabama and UConn, on the list of teams he’s considering.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Turner averaged 18.8 points and 4.5 rebounds for Bowling Green, including 18 double-doubles, which tied for seventh-best in the NCAA. Georgia had nine combined double-doubles all season (six by Rayshaun Hammonds, three by Anthony Edwards).

As for Anosike, CBS basketball analyst Jon Rothstein reports that the 6-foot-7 forward has a final list of Georgia, Boston College, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Louisville, Tennessee and Wake Forest.

Last year, Anoskie averaged 15.7 points and led the Northeastern Conference in rebounds with 11.6 per game. Rothstein says Anosike will make his decision on Friday.

Other players currently in the transfer portal who’ve been reported as having contact with Georgia include Wofford’s Chevez Goodwin (4.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Rhode Island’s Tyrese Martin (12.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg), James Madison’s Darius Banks (12.2 ppl, 4.9 rpg), Louisville’s Darius Perry (5.2 ppl, 2.4 apg), UNLV’s Jonah Antonio (6.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and Pittsburgh’s Trey McGowens (11.5 ppg, 3.6 apg), among them.

During a recent teleconference, Crean was asked if he anticipated any more of his current players placing their name in the transfer portal.

“Anytime you say yes or no to anything in this day and age, you don’t have those facts. Am I anticipating it? No. Does that mean something couldn’t happen? No. I would never say that,” Crean said. “Our world is fluid right now in so many different ways. Obviously, college basketball and decision making is extremely fluid, has been and will continue to be. As these new rules start to go into place, eventually, even more so. If the one-time transfer rule goes in, if the timing that some would like to see it go in, it’s going to become that much more fluid. You just have to be flexible with everything that you do.”

Whoever Crean brings on board will join signees guard K.D. Johnson, guard Mikal Starks, forward Jonathan Ned and forward Josh Taylor.