Addressing the media in an SEC men’s basketball teleconference for the first time, Tom Crean marked off another checkpoint in his Georgia career today. It’s no big feat, but it’ll be the first of many opportunities for beat writers across the conference to engage with the first-year Bulldogs’ head coach.

Crean touched on the energy of the program and priorities during his first three months at the helm. Here is a quick recap of the seven-minute press conference:

· Once more, Crean referenced his attempt to try and build energy around the program, University, and fan base. He noted it as one of his first priorities since arriving on campus in March, wanting to build relationships with fans.

· Crean said his first three months have been “a whirlwind.”

· Crean stressed the importance of getting to know his players and that progresses each day. Despite the games not yet underway, he sees it best during the workouts. Whether it be conditioning, strength, or days in the heat on a football field, Crean thought those adverse situations prove just as significant as in-season evaluation.

· The adverse situations can teach Crean how his team responds to stress and that can continue to be seen through game experience.

· Crean stated the importance of in-state recruiting and being accessible to every high school program and recruiting class. He credited assistants Chad Dollar and Amir Abdul-Rahim as “national-level recruiters from the state.” Notably, Georgia has landed three-star guard Tye Fagan from Upson-Lee in this recruiting cycle.