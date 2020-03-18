The coronavirus (COVID-19) has hit close to home for those in Athens, Georgia.

On Wednesday, University of Georgia officials sent out an email to all employees confirming that a staff member who works in the Bulldogs’ athletic department has tested positive for the virus. The individual was last on campus on March 6, and is being treated in a local hospital.

Another member of the Athletics Department who had been in contact with the infected individual is under self-quarantine at home with no symptoms at this time.

Previously, UGA sent out an edict that, in compliance with a new university policy, all faculty, staff, and students who left the country during spring break would be required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Per social media posts, that would include Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, Dell McGee, and a number of Georgia football players.

According to UGASports sources, football coaches were already working from home prior to this announcement going out from the school.



