Coveted safety Jardin Gilbert's recruitment remains open entering the fall
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Jardin Gilbert faces plenty of unknowns as his senior year gets underway at University Lab School. He remains one of the nation's most coveted uncommitted safeties and is unsure...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news