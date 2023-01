Class of 2025 defensive lineman Andrew Maddox is currently the No. 51 prospect overall and could rise higher before all is said and done. A 6-foot-4, 285-pound four-star prospect out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Maddox has been collecting Power 5 and SEC offers for nearly a year. January of 2023 has been particularly eventful in Maddox's recruitment. Colorado, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt have all offered this month.

UGASports caught up with Maddox recently, and the talented, young defensive lineman discussed his recruitment and the excitement of receiving an offer from the back-to-back national champions.