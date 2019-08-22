Counting on Cager
The addition of Lawrence Cager to Georgia’s receiving corps in the offseason wasn’t a widely talked about move outside of Athens. It wasn’t on the Tate Martell and Kelly Bryant scale in terms of national conversation. But, the effect he has on the team this year may very well make up for the lack of national coverage.
Cager is a 6-5, 220-pound graduate transfer from the University of Miami. In his four years as a Hurricane, he played three seasons and was granted a medical redshirt for an ACL injury in 2016. Cager reeled in 45 receptions for 681 yards and 10 touchdowns during that time. His best season was last year, when he caught 21 passes for 374 yards and 6 touchdowns.
While at Miami, Cager was led by former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, who spent the last four years in Coral Gables. When asked what he thought of the coaching styles of both Richt and Kirby Smart, Cager said the two were very similar.
“They are great coaches …. They like to get after it,” Cager said. “I’m just happy to be here. I’m happy to work here at Georgia now and I’m looking forward.”
After Cager announced his entry into the transfer portal, he had interest from a plethora of schools. So what made him decide to come to Georgia? To Cager, winning trophies was the ultimate goal.
“Looking towards trying to win a national championship, trying to win an SEC championship. What’s the best spot that can put me in that? I honestly felt Coach [James] Coley and Coach Smart here at UGA had the best opportunity.”
Now that Cager has been a member of the team through the summer and fall camp, he understands his role with the team is not just on the field, but also as a leader. Cager brings experience to the receiving corps which it severely lacks.
"I feel like just playing. A lot of guys in the room really haven't played the amount of snaps that I've played, so telling them experiences like, ‘Hey, you ran this route good but you can do this to make it a little easier for you.’ Just being a leader of some sort and just offering guys wisdom. Stuff they haven't seen, they can just ask me and I'll tell them straight forward."
Georgia’s wideouts return just eight percent of its receiving yardage, and only Demetris Robertson has put together what people would consider a successful year for a wide receiver. His freshman year at California, Robertson hauled in 50 passes for 767 yards and seven scores. Combine that with Cager’s experience at Miami, and that’s pretty much all of the production the current group has unless Tyler Simmons’ 14 career receptions scream “Biletnikoff” to you. Cager has heard the talk but refuses to let it get to him or his teammates.
“I think it’s motivation for everybody in that receiving room,” Cager said. “Whether it’s me, whether it’s Tyler, whether it’s the freshmen, whether it’s the guys that have been here. It’s motivation. I just feel it’s a lack of respect that they’re saying that. We take that as fuel. Coach [Cortez] Hankton has been coaching us like I don’t know what. Coach Coley has been on us. We’ve been ready to attack and ready to ball come game one.”
When the season opener against Vanderbilt does come, Cager is looking forward to the first red zone possession. As a 6-5 receiver with long arms, Cager has spent most of his college career as a red-zone target.
"What coach Hankton always emphasizes, 'What's the receiver downs?' The number one receiver down is the red zone, and you've got to own the red zone as an offense in general. That's what Coach Coley and Coach Smart have been emphasizing to us. Win the red zone. Win the red zone. Yeah, it sends out flares and the attention to detail has to be better because it's a shorter field. I just love it."