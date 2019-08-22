The addition of Lawrence Cager to Georgia’s receiving corps in the offseason wasn’t a widely talked about move outside of Athens. It wasn’t on the Tate Martell and Kelly Bryant scale in terms of national conversation. But, the effect he has on the team this year may very well make up for the lack of national coverage.

Cager is a 6-5, 220-pound graduate transfer from the University of Miami. In his four years as a Hurricane, he played three seasons and was granted a medical redshirt for an ACL injury in 2016. Cager reeled in 45 receptions for 681 yards and 10 touchdowns during that time. His best season was last year, when he caught 21 passes for 374 yards and 6 touchdowns.

While at Miami, Cager was led by former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, who spent the last four years in Coral Gables. When asked what he thought of the coaching styles of both Richt and Kirby Smart, Cager said the two were very similar.

“They are great coaches …. They like to get after it,” Cager said. “I’m just happy to be here. I’m happy to work here at Georgia now and I’m looking forward.”

After Cager announced his entry into the transfer portal, he had interest from a plethora of schools. So what made him decide to come to Georgia? To Cager, winning trophies was the ultimate goal.

“Looking towards trying to win a national championship, trying to win an SEC championship. What’s the best spot that can put me in that? I honestly felt Coach [James] Coley and Coach Smart here at UGA had the best opportunity.”

Now that Cager has been a member of the team through the summer and fall camp, he understands his role with the team is not just on the field, but also as a leader. Cager brings experience to the receiving corps which it severely lacks.