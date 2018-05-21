Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-21 08:50:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Could an SEC battle be brewing for an elite 2020 prospect?

W6i9kybzgogouesbamng
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Tennessee are some of the schools that have had coaches at Rome (Ga.) Darlington this spring to take a look at four-star 2020 offensive tackl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}