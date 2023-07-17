NASHVILLE - Nobody expected LSU to face Georgia last year.

The Bulldogs weren't on the Tigers' schedule for Brian Kelly's first season, a year when LSU had been predicted to finish fifth in the SEC West. But thanks to a 6-2 run through the SEC, the two teams squared off in last December's SEC Championship Game.

Georgia won that matchup 50-30. Heading into year two, Kelly is focused on how to build on year one and get his team over the hump.

"Progress needs to continue to be made in the best conference in all of college football. That will not be easy," Kelly said. "We're excited about what we've done in a very short period of time. The foundation of success is built in consistency. Alabama and Georgia continue to hold that mantle of consistency in terms of playing for championships, and that's what we'll be looking to be at LSU, is playing for championships consistently, year in and year out."

Success didn't come instantly in year one. Quarterback Jayden Daniels said it took the Tigers time to buy in to Kelly's way of doing things in 2022.

Kelly feels things got on the right track by establishing a clear plan, outlining the "non-negotiables" for the players and then going from there.

The turning point, in Kelly's mind, came after a 40-13 home loss to Tennessee on Oct. 8.

"A lot of that trust can go right out the window in year one when you get beat that bad," Kelly said. "But our kids hung in there, and they gave us the trust necessary to work through that, and they went back and they worked harder, and they worked to the details that we told them we needed to, and then once we got past that Tennessee game, I think we had those guys bought in."

After that loss, the Tigers won five in a row to clinch the SEC West. That led to a title game appearance against Georgia, a game in which LSU had some success on offense but couldn't contain the Bulldogs in a 20-point loss.

Even though Georgia once again isn't on the schedule, the Tigers are already preparing to win that kind of game this season.

"You can’t get prepared for that game in the middle of the season. That game’s preparation is made in the spring of this season. We have to be ready for that game now," running back Josh Williams said. "Knowing that now, going into this season, I feel like I can not only tell other players, but bring the ones that want to come with me. I can’t force you to want to do extra and be there for us. But I can explain that better to people now, earlier rather than later."

Daniels knows that as well as anyone. He knows several players on the Georgia roster, including defensive end Marvin Jones Jr.

"They talk about the standard they have, how the practices are, how their workouts are," Daniels said. "They’re bought in. Obviously Coach Smart, he wins at a high level going back-to-back national championships. Obviously, he has a recipe for winning."

That buy-in will be key for the Tigers to repeat as SEC West champions. Another year in Baton Rouge has allowed Kelly to put his stamp on the LSU program even more.

Kelly acknowledges that the easiest way to compare two programs is on the field. That didn't go LSU's way in 2022. But he feels the Tigers are doing what they need to do to get over the hump.

"I know that, based upon how we've recruited and how we'll continue to recruit, that we'll have a football roster that will be able to compete against Georgia," Kelly said. "Is that right now? No, it's not. But if we continue to do what we're doing, we're going to have a roster that can compete against Georgia, and then it's just a matter of getting it done on the playing field so everybody then can assess they've closed the gap."