When it comes to replacing some of the offense lost from last year’s team, redshirt sophomore Connor Tate is one of Scott Stricklin’s top choices to help make that happen.

In 40 games, the former Oconee County standout batted a solid .270 with three home runs and 19 RBI. He was even better in SEC play.

In 30 league at-bats, Tate hit .330 with a home run and 12 RBI, and according to Stricklin, enters next week’s opening series against Richmond primed to make an even bigger impact.

“He’s our DH right now for Opening Day, although he’ll still be playing the outfield, as he’s a really good athlete who’s done a nice job improving defensively,” Stricklin said. “Last year John Cable gave us a big bump at the position, but we still didn’t know who was going to be our right-handed DH until we got into SEC and he (Tate) turned it on. I think Connor Tate has a chance to have a breakout year.”

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Tate has the muscle to wield a powerful bat.

“Last year I was mostly the guy to come in a clutch situation, so that role I think has really helped me get ready for this year,” said Tate, whose twin brother Cole is an infielder on the team. “I’ll be ready.”

For someone who did not play every day, Tate certainly made it count when he did.

Check out these memorable efforts:

• Solid pinch-hitter at .278, going 5-for-18 with two doubles and three RBI including a walk-off RBI-single to cap the longest game in school history, a 3-2 victory over No. 24 Clemson in 20 innings that lasted six hours and 33 minutes.

• Provided a pinch-hit, game-tying RBI-double in the seventh inning of an eventual 3-1 win over No. 5 Arkansas at the SEC Tournament.

• Hit first career home run, a two-run shot during a win over Georgia State and a three-run blast in an NCAA Athens Regional victory over Florida Atlantic

• Batted .400 (4-for-10) with six RBI, including a grand slam and outfield assist in road series win over Kentucky

• Notched a career-high four RBI as part of a 2-for-5 day with two doubles in a win at Auburn

Stricklin believes Tate is one of a handful of Bulldogs he believes could hit between 10 and 12 home runs.

“I think you can look at Tucker Bradley; he’s going to hit some. Cam Shepherd's going to hit 8-10, Riley King’s going to hit 8-10. Connor Tate could be a 10-12 guy,” Stricklin said. “You’re going to see more out of Patrick Sullivan. You’re going to see more out of Mason Meadows; all those guys have taken a step forward. I don’t think we’re going to see anyone hit 20, but I think we’re going to have a bunch of guys hit around 10-12.”

Tate’s versatility should serve him well.

Although he’ll apparently see more time at DH to start the year, Tate’s ability to play right field and third base will give Stricklin options throughout the course of the current campaign.

“I just have to be ready,” Tate said. “Hitting’s my favorite, but as long as I’m playing, I’m happy. I just have to make sure my mindset is the same every day.”