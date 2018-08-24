When it comes to the confidence he has in Jake Fromm, right guard Ben Cleveland doesn’t mince words.

The Toccoa native was asked about the progress he’s seen from Georgia’s sophomore quarterback after Friday’s practice, and as you might expect, he had plenty of accolades to throw his way.

“He’s got more confidence than anybody I’ve ever seen at quarterback,” Cleveland said. “He’s very vocal. He’s knows all the checks. He knows what needs to be done, so our whole offensive line has faith in him to make the right offensive calls, to get us where we need to be. He knows that he controls our offense and he can get us to do what needs to be done.’’

Much has been made of the quarterback competition between Fromm and freshman Justin Fields.

Kirby Smart has stated on numerous occasions that Fields is preparing to play, although if you listen closely, he’ll drop some hints that the competition may not actually be that close.

Yes, Fields’ ability to run brings a unique dynamic to the Bulldog offense, although the fact Fromm has worked almost extensively with the first unit - which Smart said Wednesday - should be taken as a tell-tale sign.

While it won’t come as a shock for Fields to get a look or two, this is Fromm’s team.

"He’s a great leader. He does stuff that quarterbacks don’t usually do. He’s just a great leader,” left guard Solomon Kindley said. “That’s what stands out to me about him, for him to be so young and to have taken over and doing what he does at that level.”

ESPN GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the Fromm-Fields debate during a teleconference Friday afternoon.

“What's going to happen at Georgia, you've got a guy in Jake Fromm who led them to the National Championship,” Herbstreit said. “They were inches away from winning it with a true freshman quarterback, and that kid has the ‘it factor.’”

Although he understands the temptation, Herbstreit said he would be very careful if he were Georgia’s coaches.

“You can maybe find a taller guy or a faster guy or a guy with a stronger arm, but as far as an ‘it factor.’ Jake Fromm has that, and if you're going to put in Justin Fields, you'd better be very, very careful with how you put him in and when you put him in because I would not want to mess with Jake Fromm, who was kind of the leader of that team and did great things for them.”

Whatever Fromm asks, Cleveland said he and the rest of the offense will have his back.

“He makes the call and we make them right,” Cleveland said. “That’s what we’re put out there to do.”