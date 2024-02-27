For the third straight game, Georgia needed to find some answers late and did so when Charlie Condon walked with the bases loaded in the eighth to ease past Presbyterian Tuesday at Foley Field, 4-3.

“When things are getting close, there’s no panic here,” said Condon. “We know we can trust what we’ve got in the dugout and on the mound to finish things off the way they need to be.”

It was another big day for the Bulldog All-American, who went 2-for-4, including his fourth home run.

Condon has now achieved multiple hits in all eight games, going 20 for 32 for a batting average of .611.

“The swing feels good right now, so I’m going to try and keep putting together good at-bats,” Condon said. “Hits are going to come and go. You’ve just got to ride the roller coaster. There are a lot of things in baseball that you cannot control, and one of them is results. But things are going good right now. I’m just going to try and keep it going.”

Georgia remains unbeaten, moving to 8-0, ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Michigan State.

The win also allowed head coach Wes Johnson to join legendary skipper Ron Polk as the only Bulldog baseball coach in the modern era to begin his career 8-0.

Give Georgia’s pitching staff credit for putting the clamp on the bats of the Blue Hose, as six Bulldog pitchers allowed just three runs on four hits, with three walks and 12 strikeouts.