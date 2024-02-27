Condon, pitching carry Bulldogs
For the third straight game, Georgia needed to find some answers late and did so when Charlie Condon walked with the bases loaded in the eighth to ease past Presbyterian Tuesday at Foley Field, 4-3.
“When things are getting close, there’s no panic here,” said Condon. “We know we can trust what we’ve got in the dugout and on the mound to finish things off the way they need to be.”
It was another big day for the Bulldog All-American, who went 2-for-4, including his fourth home run.
Condon has now achieved multiple hits in all eight games, going 20 for 32 for a batting average of .611.
“The swing feels good right now, so I’m going to try and keep putting together good at-bats,” Condon said. “Hits are going to come and go. You’ve just got to ride the roller coaster. There are a lot of things in baseball that you cannot control, and one of them is results. But things are going good right now. I’m just going to try and keep it going.”
Georgia remains unbeaten, moving to 8-0, ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Michigan State.
The win also allowed head coach Wes Johnson to join legendary skipper Ron Polk as the only Bulldog baseball coach in the modern era to begin his career 8-0.
Give Georgia’s pitching staff credit for putting the clamp on the bats of the Blue Hose, as six Bulldog pitchers allowed just three runs on four hits, with three walks and 12 strikeouts.
Starter Jarvis Evans shook off a shaky first inning that saw him give up a one-out walk followed by Joel Dragoo’s sixth home run to give Johnson a solid five innings.
A three-strikeout second by the lefty seemed to settle the sophomore down, and he responded by allowing just two hits over five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.
“Wes had a little talk with me between innings there,” Evans said. “He just told me I needed to be confident in myself. That’s something he always preaches to us, to always remember that and we’re here for a reason.”
Johnson hopes that’s a lesson neither Evans nor the rest of his pitchers forget.
“I tell our guys all the time, one thing that gets my fire going is if I see out there not believing in yourself,” Johnson said. “I thought Jarvis was doubting himself and his stuff, so yeah, we had a little meeting between innings, and after he came out, that was the four best innings I’ve seen Jarvis throw since I’ve been here.”
Evans was replaced by Max DeJong, who was quickly removed after facing just one batter in favor of Coleman Willis, who was making his first appearance in over a year.
Since Johnson arrived, Willis has worked extensively with his new coach in an attempt to rediscover his form. Tuesday was his first opportunity to show what he’s learned.
It was a good first step.
Willis walked one but struck out a pair, and stood to be the pitcher of record after an RBI single by Kolby Branch put Georgia up 3-2 in the inning’s bottom half.
“I actually ran to the bullpen. I told (Will) Coggin to keep me in the loop, I’m going to the pen and will be right back. If we’ve got to challenge something, let me know,” Johnson said. “I told Coleman he was coming in to get Dragoo. I said you’re coming in to get him, I’m putting you in the game, and I believe in you. This team believes in you, I believe in you, go do it.”
That’s just what Willis did, striking out the best hitter on the Blue Hose team, as the entire dugout went crazy.
“With Coleman being my roommate, I know how hard he’s been working--harder than anyone I’ve ever met,” Condon said. “To see him go out and execute, have fun like that, it was a ton of fun for everybody in the dugout.
Unfortunately, Willis did not qualify for the win.
Daniel Padysak allowed a one-out homer to Brody Fahr with one out in the eighth to tie the game.
The win ultimately went to Georgia Southern transfer Zach Harris (1-0), with Brian Zeldin earning the save after a perfect ninth.