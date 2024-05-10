Condon goes deep - again; Bulldogs earn a huge road win
Charlie Condon’s home run streak is alive and so is No. 12 Georgia’s push toward the postseason and potentially hosting an NCAA Regional.
Thanks to Condon’s 34th home run – one of five on the night for the Bulldogs – Georgia outslugged No. 14 South Carolina Thursday night in Columbia, 14-10.
“We knew it was going to be tough tonight,” skipper Wes Johnson said on his postgame radio show. “We didn’t play our best, quite frankly, but we played good enough to win the game. Like I told our guys, you win on the road … it’s hard. But we continued to preserve, we made some plays, and obviously, the offense was great tonight.”
The victory - Georgia's sixth straight - was arguably the biggest to date for the Bulldogs (36-12, 14-11), as it allowed Johnson’s team to take another step closer to possibly hosting one of the 16 NCAA Regionals.
For Condon, his homer meant another record he became the top home run hitter in the BBCOR era going back to 2011 when college baseball switched bats.
Condon broke the old record of 33 set last year for Florida’s Jac Caglianone, who hit 33 last year.
The blast – which traveled 428 feet and left Founder’s Park at 105 mph – also marked the eighth straight game in which Condon has homered. He’s just one game away from tying the NCAA record of nine straight held by Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti and tied by Caglianone earlier this year.
South Carolina (33-16, 13-12) outhit the Bulldogs, but Georgia made theirs count more.
Nine of the Bulldogs’ 11 hits went for extra bases, including home runs by Condon, Corey Collins, Fernando Gonzalez, and two by freshman Tre Phelps, who went 2 for 5 with five RBI.
“You look at Tre Phelps tonight, obviously two big homers, Charlie (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Corey … Dylan Goldstein (2-for-4) had a couple of really good at-bats,” Johnson said. “All the way through we had good at-bats.”
There were plenty of anxious moments for the Bulldogs in the game that took 4:06 to play.
Georgia had to survive a tricky game on the mound and on the field. Bulldog pitchers walked five batters and hit six, while the defense committed three errors, leading to three unearned runs.
In the end, however, Chandler Marsh set the Gamecocks (33-16, 13-12) down in order in the ninth, with Dillon Carter catching the final out just in front of the fence in center.
Marsh’s biggest out, however, may have been in the eighth when he struck out South Carolina’s top power Ethan Petry looking with runners at first and second to send the game to the ninth.
“We ended up going off speed. The scouting report was going to go first pitch, swinging. It was a big moment. We talked about it quite a bit; he wanted to be the hero there, too,” Marsh said. “More than anything right there he wants to hit a ball off the scoreboard; it’s just the mindset he has. So, we spun him early in the at-bat, which slowed him down for the first three pitches. Then went to my best pitch. I located the fastball, Fernando (Gonzalez) made a great frame and we wound up getting the strikeout.”
Kolten Smith (8-2) earned the win for the Bulldogs after taking over for Jarvis Evans, who failed to get out of the first inning.
Smith did now have his best stuff but still was only charged with one earned run with one walk and seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings, before giving way to Christian Mracna with two out in the sixth and Georgia leading 12-7.
Mracna escaped the three-run sixth by the Gamecocks by getting a strikeout before Phelps’ second homer put the Bulldogs up 14-7.
The Gamecocks added three more in the eighth before Marsh’s strikeout escaped further damage with his strikeout of Petry.
“These guys (South Carolina) are good,” Johnson said. “This offense, they can hit, and yeah, we’ve got to be ready to go again (Friday).”
The three-game series continues Friday at 5:30 p.m.