Charlie Condon’s home run streak is alive and so is No. 12 Georgia’s push toward the postseason and potentially hosting an NCAA Regional.

Thanks to Condon’s 34th home run – one of five on the night for the Bulldogs – Georgia outslugged No. 14 South Carolina Thursday night in Columbia, 14-10.

“We knew it was going to be tough tonight,” skipper Wes Johnson said on his postgame radio show. “We didn’t play our best, quite frankly, but we played good enough to win the game. Like I told our guys, you win on the road … it’s hard. But we continued to preserve, we made some plays, and obviously, the offense was great tonight.”

The victory - Georgia's sixth straight - was arguably the biggest to date for the Bulldogs (36-12, 14-11), as it allowed Johnson’s team to take another step closer to possibly hosting one of the 16 NCAA Regionals.

For Condon, his homer meant another record he became the top home run hitter in the BBCOR era going back to 2011 when college baseball switched bats.

Condon broke the old record of 33 set last year for Florida’s Jac Caglianone, who hit 33 last year.

The blast – which traveled 428 feet and left Founder’s Park at 105 mph – also marked the eighth straight game in which Condon has homered. He’s just one game away from tying the NCAA record of nine straight held by Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti and tied by Caglianone earlier this year.

South Carolina (33-16, 13-12) outhit the Bulldogs, but Georgia made theirs count more.

Nine of the Bulldogs’ 11 hits went for extra bases, including home runs by Condon, Corey Collins, Fernando Gonzalez, and two by freshman Tre Phelps, who went 2 for 5 with five RBI.

“You look at Tre Phelps tonight, obviously two big homers, Charlie (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Corey … Dylan Goldstein (2-for-4) had a couple of really good at-bats,” Johnson said. “All the way through we had good at-bats.”