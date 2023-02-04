Georgias leading scorer Terry Roberts did not make the trip to College Station for tonight’s game at Texas A&M, UGASports.com has learned.

According to a UGA spokesman, Roberts is suffering from a concussion. It’s unclear how long he may be out.

A transfer from Bradley, Roberts leads Georgia (14-8, 4-5) with 15 points per game.

With Bradley out, look for Mardrez McBride to return to the starting lineup after scoring a combined 37 points in Georgia’s last two games.

Tip-off tonight in College Station is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.



