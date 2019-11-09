News More News
Complete Coverage: UGA blanks Missouri

Radi Nabulsi • UGASports
Analysis, injury updates, news, notes, videos, photos and much more can be found right here in your one-stop shop for the most UGA coverage on the web.

ANALYSIS

Watch Along show with Jim Donnan

Four Reasons Georgia Beat Missouri

NEWS

Postgame News and Notes

Kirby Smart gives injury updates

UGA not getting enough credit per Barry Odom

Final Stats

VIDEOS

Kirby Smart after the game

What Mizzou head coach Barry Odum said about Georgia

How did Tyson Campbell feel in his first game back from injury?

"It's kind of a sucky feeling" - Jake Fromm

Cade Mays updates his injury status

'A goose egg is a lot better than seven'

D'Andre Swift: 'I ain't happy at all'

LIGHT SHOW in Sanford Stadium

Dawg Walk


