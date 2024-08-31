Advertisement

They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes

They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes

Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 34-3 season-opening win over Clemson...

 • Patrick Garbin
Postgame thoughts: Playing a different game

Postgame thoughts: Playing a different game

Kirby Smart has mastered roster management. It showed up in a big way today in the Bulldogs opening game victory.

 • Brent Rollins
What just happened: UGA offense explodes past Clemson in second half

What just happened: UGA offense explodes past Clemson in second half

Georgia cruised past Clemson thanks to an offensive outburst in the second half.

 • Jason Butt
LIVE In-Game Thread: UGA-Clemson

LIVE In-Game Thread: UGA-Clemson

Check out our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia-Clemson...

 • Patrick Garbin
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Clemson

PHOTOS: Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Clemson

Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of the game between Georgia and Clemson on Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

 • Kathryn Skeean

Aug 31, 2024
Complete Coverage: Second-half domination
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

ATLANTA - What was a nailbiter at the half turned into a rout as top-ranked Georgia demolished No. 14 Clemson Saturday, 34-3.

As usual, UGASports was on hand to bring you complete coverage.

You can find it all below.

News

Postgame News and Notes

Secondary shines despite shuffle

Transfer receivers leave their mark

What Dabo Swinney said after losing to Georgia

They said it: Georgia's top quotes


Analysis

What just happened?

Game Book

Postgame Thoughts and Observations

Photos/Videos

Clemson postgame comments

CJ Allen

Dillon Bell

London Humphreys

Kirby Smart

Malaki Starks

Photo Gallery: Dawg Walk

Postgame Thoughts and Observations

Postgame Overreaction Show

The Watch Along Show

