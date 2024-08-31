in other news
They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes
Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 34-3 season-opening win over Clemson...
Postgame thoughts: Playing a different game
Kirby Smart has mastered roster management. It showed up in a big way today in the Bulldogs opening game victory.
What just happened: UGA offense explodes past Clemson in second half
Georgia cruised past Clemson thanks to an offensive outburst in the second half.
LIVE In-Game Thread: UGA-Clemson
Check out our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia-Clemson...
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Clemson
Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of the game between Georgia and Clemson on Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA - What was a nailbiter at the half turned into a rout as top-ranked Georgia demolished No. 14 Clemson Saturday, 34-3.
Secondary shines despite shuffle
Transfer receivers leave their mark
What Dabo Swinney said after losing to Georgia
They said it: Georgia's top quotes