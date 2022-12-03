ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs claimed their first SEC Championship since 2017 by beating LSU Saturday, 50-30.

The Bulldogs (13-0) now await Sunday's College Football Playoff announcement. It's expected that Georgia will return to Mercedez-Benz Stadium for the semifinal in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Even.

It's expected that Georgia will face Ohio State after Southern Cal's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship.

