Complete Coverage: SEC Champs!
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs claimed their first SEC Championship since 2017 by beating LSU Saturday, 50-30.
The Bulldogs (13-0) now await Sunday's College Football Playoff announcement. It's expected that Georgia will return to Mercedez-Benz Stadium for the semifinal in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Even.
It's expected that Georgia will face Ohio State after Southern Cal's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship.
As usual, UGASports will bring you complete coverage.
News
Inside Saturday's two strangest plays
They said it: Georgia's top quotes
SEC Championship News and Notes
Stetson Bennett for Heisman? Kirby Smart thinks so
Georgia defense sees plenty of room for improvement
Analysis
Videos/Photo
VIDEO: LSU postgame news conference
VIDEO: Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and Chris Smith