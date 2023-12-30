Complete Coverage: No Contest
MIAMI GARDENS - The Orange Bowl was no contest.
Whatever pain Georgia was still feeling following its loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, was taken out on Florida State Saturday afternoon, routing the Seminoles, 63-3.
With the win, the Bulldogs finish the season 13-1 while handing Florida State its first loss.
As usual, UGASports was there and we've got complete coverage below.
Stories
Advertisement
They said it: Carson Beck and Javon Bullard
A quick look ahead at the team, leadership for next year
Analysis
Video/Photos
Photo Gallery: New signees at the Orange Bowl