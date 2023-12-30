Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Complete Coverage: No Contest

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

MIAMI GARDENS - The Orange Bowl was no contest.

Whatever pain Georgia was still feeling following its loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, was taken out on Florida State Saturday afternoon, routing the Seminoles, 63-3.

With the win, the Bulldogs finish the season 13-1 while handing Florida State its first loss.

As usual, UGASports was there and we've got complete coverage below.

Stories

Advertisement

Orange Bowl News and Notes

Defensive Newcomers Step Up

They said it: Carson Beck and Javon Bullard

A quick look ahead at the team, leadership for next year

Quarterback room delivers

Orange Bowl had special meaning for Kendall Milton

Analysis

Postgame Thoughts and Observations

What just happened?

Final Stats

Video/Photos

Photo Gallery: New signees at the Orange Bowl

Photo Gallery: Game Action

Video: Javon Bullard

Video: Carson Beck



Kirby Smart post-game press conference

Postgame Overreaction Show

Dawg Walk

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement