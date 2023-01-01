News More News
Complete Coverage: Bulldogs California Bound!

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

ATLANTA - Georgia won a thriller Saturday night, beating Ohio State 42-41 in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Chick-Fil-A Bowl to advance to the National Championship.

The Bulldogs will take on TCU for the national championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 9.

As usual, UGASports was here en force in Atlanta and we've got your complete coverage. of the game.

