Complete Coverage: Bulldogs California Bound!
ATLANTA - Georgia won a thriller Saturday night, beating Ohio State 42-41 in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Chick-Fil-A Bowl to advance to the National Championship.
The Bulldogs will take on TCU for the national championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 9.
As usual, UGASports was here en force in Atlanta and we've got your complete coverage. of the game.
News
Bulldogs describe watching missed field goal
Analysis
Postgame Thoughts and Observations
The Dashboard: A crazy, unbelievable game
Videos/Photos
Kirby Smart/Stetson Bennett postgame
Sedrick Van Pran said Bulldogs never gave up
Kenny McIntosh describes game-winning drive
Jamon Dumas-Johnson said Bulldogs "manned up"