Complete Coverage: Georgia takes off against Ball State

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Top-ranked Georgia had no problem on Saturday, rolling past Ball State, 45-3

For complete coverage, photos, videos, and analysis, check out the links below.

The Bulldogs open SEC play next Saturday at 3:30 against South Carolina. The game will be shown on CBS.

News

Postgame news and notes

Everything Kirby Smart said after the game

Carson Beck feels he made strides

Smart, Bulldogs not worried about run game

Defense still chasing perfection

They said it: Top player quotes


Analysis

Postgame thoughts and observations

What just happened?

Videos/Photos

Photo Gallery: Dawg Walk

Photo Gallery: Recruits

Video: Carson Beck

Video: Ball State coach Mike Neu

Video: Kirby Smart postgame

Video: Chaz Chambliss

Video: Dillon Bell

Video: Mekhi Mews

Video: Malaki Starks

Postgame Overreaction Show

Watch Along Show with Jim Donnan

Dawg Walk

