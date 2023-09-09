Complete Coverage: Georgia takes off against Ball State
Top-ranked Georgia had no problem on Saturday, rolling past Ball State, 45-3
For complete coverage, photos, videos, and analysis, check out the links below.
The Bulldogs open SEC play next Saturday at 3:30 against South Carolina. The game will be shown on CBS.
News
Everything Kirby Smart said after the game
Carson Beck feels he made strides
Smart, Bulldogs not worried about run game
Defense still chasing perfection
They said it: Top player quotes
Analysis
Videos/Photos
Video: Ball State coach Mike Neu