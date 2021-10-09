Complete Coverage: Check another one off the list

AUBURN, Ala. - Check another one off Georgia's list.

First, the notion was "Georgia hasn't beaten anybody." Last week, it was "Well, Georgia hasn't beaten a "real road game."

Saturday's 34-10 rout of No. 18 Auburn took care of that.

There was certainly a lot to unpack followed the victory, which pushes the Bulldogs to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in the SEC play.

For complete coverage, please check out the links below.

