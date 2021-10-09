 UGASports - Complete Coverage: Check another one off the list
Complete Coverage: Check another one off the list

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
AUBURN, Ala. - Check another one off Georgia's list.

First, the notion was "Georgia hasn't beaten anybody." Last week, it was "Well, Georgia hasn't beaten a "real road game."

Saturday's 34-10 rout of No. 18 Auburn took care of that.

There was certainly a lot to unpack followed the victory, which pushes the Bulldogs to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in the SEC play.

For complete coverage, please check out the links below.

Watch Along Show

Stories

Postgame News and Notes

Offensive rolls despite being shorthanded

Georgia defense bends, doesn't break

Harsin: We have to finish drives

Analysis

What just happened

Postgame thoughts and observations

They said it

Videos

Kirby Smart press conference

Bryan Harsin press conference

Stetson Bennett on the offense, big win

Jordan Davis on another big day by the defense

Post-game Overreaction Show

Dawg Walk

