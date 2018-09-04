CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The first week of the college football season is in the books and the newest version of the AP poll is out. With so much to look forward to the rest of this season, we take a look at how difficult (or easy) the road to the postseason will be for the top five teams. Wisconsin has the easiest remaining schedule based on opponents' roster talent (using recruiting rankings); Alabama has the most difficult. NOTE: Data from the previous five recruiting classes were used for this article. TWITTER TUESDAY: Mike Farrell answers questions from readers

1. Alabama

Average recruiting ranking of remaining opponents: 35.74

Most talented opponent remaining: LSU Least talented opponent remaining: The Citadel Final regular-season record based on roster talent: 12-0 Summary: Playing in the SEC West, it would be easy to assume the Crimson Tide would have a tougher road ahead of them. Arkansas State, this week’s opponent, and Louisiana-Lafayette have average recruiting rankings worse than No. 85 in the country. The Citadel, an FCS team, doesn’t have the firepower to compete with nearly all the Power Five programs, let alone the Crimson Tide. The hidden stat here is the average recruiting ranking of Alabama’s SEC opponents this season: 19.

2. Clemson

Average recruiting ranking of remaining opponents: 44.98

Most talented opponent remaining: Florida State Least talented opponent remaining: Georgia Southern Final regular-season record based on roster talent: 11-1 Summary: Clemson beat up on FCS Furman last week and the rest of its schedule only features one team with an average recruiting ranking outside the top 100, Georgia Southern. Every other team Clemson will play this season has an average recruiting ranking better than No. 62 and three of those opponents – Texas A&M, Florida State and South Carolina – have average recruiting rankings in the top 20. The only team Clemson plays with a better average recruiting ranking is Florida State.

3. Georgia

Average recruiting ranking of remaining opponents: 39.15

Most talented opponent remaining: LSU Least talented opponent remaining: Massachusetts Final regular-season record based on roster talent: 12-0 Summary: The Dawgs have been recruiting at an insane clip over the last few years so it’s no wonder they would go undefeated in the regular season if all their games were played on paper. As far as roster talent goes, Georgia will play five teams with average recruiting rankings inside the top 20 and two of their remaining opponents have average recruiting rankings outside the top 85. Georgia, along with Alabama, are the only two teams in the top five that have opponents with average recruiting rankings inside the top 10 (LSU and Auburn).

4. Ohio State

Average recruiting ranking of remaining opponents: 43.16

Most talented opponent remaining: Penn State Least talented opponent remaining: Tulane Final regular-season record based on roster talent: 12-0 Summary: It shouldn’t come as a shock that Ohio State is a more talented team than each of its opponents. Penn State is Ohio State’s only opponent with an average recruiting ranking inside the top 20 but there are four teams on Ohio State’s schedule with an average recruiting rankings in the top 25.

5. Wisconsin