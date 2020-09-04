UGASports - Comparing 2021 prospects to past stars: Nos. 1-10

The class of 2021 player rankings were recently released and it got us to thinking about who some of these high school stars remind us of. We finish today with the top 10 elite prospects. ***** Comparing 2021 prospects to past stars: Nos. 11-20 | 21-30 | 31-40 | 41-50 CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker *****

No. 10: Tommy Brockermeyer

Overview: In mid-July, Brockermeyer committed to Alabama over Texas with Auburn, Clemson and LSU as his other finalists. If there is a prototype for an offensive tackle, it could be Brockermeyer since he has the size, toughness and athletic ability to be really special at the next level. He missed his entire junior season, so that step back into football will be important, but Brockermeyer should pick up where he left off. Comparison: Sam Young, Notre Dame Farrell’s take: Some might not remember Young from way back in the day, but I do, and Brockermeyer looks very similar to Young. Young had a solid career in college and carved out a nearly 10-year NFL career, so that’s not too shabby.

No. 9: Bryce Foster

Overview: This continues to shape up as a battle between Oklahoma and Texas A&M with Oregon, Texas and LSU also staying involved. Foster’s nickname is “The Mountain” for a reason - based off the physically devastating character from "Game of Thrones." He is all of 6-foot-5 and 328 pounds, he wants to dominate defensive linemen and grind them down during a game and he looks forward to taking over football games in the trenches. Comparison: Andre Smith, Alabama Farrell’s take: Foster is taller, but his style of play reminds me of Smith, who was physically dominant at every level and went on to be a first-rounder. They both block players off the screen on film.

No. 8: Jack Sawyer

Overview: Sawyer has been committed to Ohio State since February 2019 and he’s never really looked at other programs since picking the Buckeyes. Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and others were in the mix early, but Ohio State always felt like the place for him.

Sawyer has all the tools to be the next superstar defensive end in Columbus, from power to athleticism to relentless pursuit of the football. He has the tools, Ohio State has the pedigree and this looks like a match made in heaven for the next few years. Comparison: Dante Fowler, Florida Farrell’s take: Fowler was an angular pass rusher who could stand up or put his hand in the dirt and was an elite pass rusher. Sawyer could do the same.

No. 7: Camar Wheaton

Overview: Oklahoma, Alabama and LSU are the top three for Wheaton, who has the perfect physical build at running back, has phenomenal speed, can break tackles, loves being physical and fast at the same time and also is an underrated pass catcher. The only running back ranked higher than Wheaton in the last few recruiting classes was Alabama’s Trey Sanders, so there’s a lot to like there. Comparison: Joe McKnight, USC Farrell’s take: McKnight was so dynamic in high school many thought he’d be the next Reggie Bush at USC. Wheaton has the same speed and elusiveness.



No. 6: Brock Vandagriff

Overview: An early commitment to Oklahoma, Vandagriff flipped to Georgia about three weeks after backing off the Sooners’ pledge. The five-star is listed as a pro-style quarterback, but he’s comfortable running, escaping pressure and moving out of the pocket and throwing on the run. If there’s one quarterback from a physical standpoint who looks ready to step in and compete from day one, it’s Vandagriff. Comparison: Brady Quinn, Notre Dame Farrell’s take: Quinn was a strong, filled-out quarterback with a rifle arm out of the Midwest. Vandagriff looks a lot like him, and he throws the same way.

No. 5: Maason Smith

Overview: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC are the final eight for Smith, but this feels like a battle between LSU and Georgia, with some others that cannot be counted out yet. All the big boys are chasing Smith because he’s an elite talent who is massive but not just someone who takes up space. He has excellent explosive ability, he attacks the offensive line and lives in the backfield. Comparison: Gerald McCoy, Oklahoma Farrell’s take: I love McCoy as a Rivals all-timer, so when I see an elite tackle with height but who also plays with great leverage, he comes to mind.

No. 4: J.T. Tuimoloau

Overview: Ohio State and Alabama are battling it out for Tuimoloau, but Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma and others are still involved in his recruitment, which could take a while to sort out because the five-star defensive end still wants to take visits.

Tuimoloau can get to the edge at will, he is phenomenally athletic and he can actually gain weight and possibly play inside as well, if that’s what his body dictates. He’s also received offers to play basketball, so he can move really well and he mixes in power when needed. Comparison: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina Farrell’s take: I’ll go recent with this one, as Pickens was a great athlete but raw as a football player coming out and could play inside or at end.

No. 3: Caleb Williams

Overview: On July 4, Williams picked Oklahoma over LSU and many others. His playing style should be a perfect fit for Sooners coach Lincoln Riley since Williams has elite athletic ability as a dual-threat quarterback and top-rate arm ability. Anything Oklahoma wants to do on offense, Williams should be able to handle pretty easily. He also has shown his leadership ability by putting together the recent recruiting event, the Sooner Summit, during the coronavirus shutdown. Comparison: Tyrod Taylor, Virginia Tech Farrell’s take: Taylor is still in the NFL and is a starter for the Chargers after a very good college career. Williams has a similar live arm and dual-threat ability.

No. 2: Amarius Mims

Overview: Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top six for Mims, but the Bulldogs have to be considered the front-runner with Tennessee and Alabama also in the mix.

One of the many reasons Mims is ranked second nationally is because of his length as an offensive tackle. He can keep defensive linemen at a distance because of his long arms and his mix of power and athleticism. Mims has everything a college or NFL coach is looking for in an elite offensive tackle. Comparison: Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss Farrell’s take: Mims is huge and athletic and has amazing feet, just as Tunsil did a few years back. He should have a great career.

No. 1: Korey Foreman