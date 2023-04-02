NASHVILLE, Tenn. - -Fourth-ranked Vanderbilt blanked Georgia 4-0 Sunday to extend its winning streak to 11 games in front of a Hawkins Field crowd of 3,802.

Vanderbilt (23-5) now leads the SEC with a perfect 9-0 mark following a stellar start from sophomore left-hander Devin Futrell who provided eight scoreless innings, scattering three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Commodore closer Nick Maldonado took care of the ninth, allowing just a single to redshirt freshman Charlie Condon who extended his on-base streak to 27 games.

Freshman Matthew Hoskins made his second career start for the Bulldogs. Earlier this season, his collegiate debut was delayed a couple of weeks due to an illness. His first appearance came in a start on a staff night against Presbyterian on Feb. 28. Since then, he had made seven relief appearances. Hoskins and the Bulldogs got out of a few early jams, stranding five through the first two frames. However, in the third, Vanderbilt scored a pair of runs on three hits.

With two outs and two on in the third, Georgia lifted Hoskins in favor of Charlie Goldstein who got the final out of the frame. He provided a career-high 4.1 innings of relief, allowing two runs on five hits. Freshman Leighton Finley pitched a scoreless inning for the Bulldogs. Vanderbilt added single runs in the fourth and seventh for the final.

"(Devin) Futrell did a really good job of mixing up his pitches and kept our hitters off balance,” said Georgia’s Scott Stricklin. “I thought Charlie Goldstein did a nice job and gave us a chance to win. He competed well and that’s the best that Leighton Finely has looked, too.”

Georgia was limited to four hits on the day including a double by Will David and singles by Fernando Gonzalez, Sebastian Murillo, and Condon. In the sixth, Ben Anderson had a smash to the right field wall that was hauled in by RJ Shreck.

The Bulldogs (15-13, 1-8 SEC) will return on Tuesday at Kennesaw State. First pitch at Stillwell Stadium will be at 6 pm (ESPN+), and the game will be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

