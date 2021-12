Saturday's news that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is indeed headed to Oregon as the head coach the Ducks naturally created its share of shockwaves.

But what effect does his leaving have on Georgia's recruits and commits? With Early Signing Day on Wednesday, that's obviously a big question.

Inside, UGASports recruiting staffers Jed May, Blayne Gilmer and Trent Smallwood have been busy running down some answers.

You can read the responses as they come in here.