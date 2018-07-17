CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Booth is basically down to Auburn and Clemson. Who will land the Rivals100 cornerback and when will he decide? We hear he will be at Clemson later this month and those Tigers held the lead at one time. Auburn has come on strong and those Tigers seem to have a little momentum. This race could end at any time. Booth is not one that releases too much about his recruitment, so he is one to watch extra close in the coming weeks.

Burrell plans to commit late in July or early in August. His plan all along has been to commit prior to his senior season and he is down to Florida, NC State and Tennessee. The Vols have been viewed as the team to beat, but you cannot rule out the Gators or Wolfpack.

Huff was committed to Michigan State not long ago, but after re-opening his recruitment, it looks like Georgia Tech and Tennessee could be two to watch. He plans to visit Knoxville again at the end of the month and that will be his third visit to Tennessee this summer.

McCollough has not talked about a potential decision date, but he’s mentioned in the past that he would love to be committed by the end of the summer. He won’t rush his decision, so he could take more time than originally planned. He plans to visit Tennessee at the end of July and the Vols along with Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina remain in contention. He has stated numerous times that the school recruiting him hardest is South Carolina. Will Muschamp and Jeremy Pruitt have both stayed in regular contact.

Phillips has cut his list to Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Tennessee, but the school in the ACC appears to have all the momentum. Clemson is the last school he visited and his decision is made. Phillips does not plan to announce his decision until Aug. 20, his birthday, but the Tigers appear to be in the driver’s seat.

Walker is one many felt would be committed by now. Some thought he would commit early in the spring, then maybe early summer, but here we are on the back half of July, and the Rivals100 talent remains uncommitted.

He has never publicly named a list of favorites, but Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina are the main schools in play. He has taken an official visit to South Carolina and the Gamecocks have made a big push over the last couple of months. He grew up a Bulldog fan and he is very close with that entire staff. A school he was once close to committing to is Clemson, so the Tigers are a contender as well. How long will he be uncommitted? It could be a couple of days or a couple of months.