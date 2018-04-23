Jamie Pettway has been adding offers on a regular basis the last few weeks.
Missouri is the most recent school to offer. The Tigers offered last Thursday. Vanderbilt was before that. Colorado State, Maryland, Tennessee, Troy, Tulane and UAB among others have offered over the last two months.
Other offers are on the way and out of the 16 schools that have offered the 6-foot-2, 234 pound linebacker out of Albany (Ga.) Westover, one has taken a strong lead.
IN HIS OWN WORDS: "It has been pretty exciting," said Pettway. "Missouri surprised me with an offer. Other schools are offering me and I am hearing from a lot of coaches.
"I am hearing from coaches how they like my size, how they like my build and how I play. They tell me they like my hunger for the ball."
VOLS LEAD: "Tennessee is definitely on top for me. The coaching staff really surprised when I visited a couple of weeks ago. They are so experienced, they are great coaches and I really like the staff. Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt is showing a lot of interest me. We have been talking a lot. I also talk to coach [Kevin] Sherrer a lot. I like coach [Tracy] Rocker and coach [Charles] Kelly too. They are smart guys."
CONNECTION TO KNOXVILLE: "My cousin is DJ Pettway and he is now on the staff at Tennessee. He played at Alabama, he knows coach Pruitt very well and he says a lot of good things about him. Me and DJ are close... we talk a lot and it would be cool to play there with him on the staff. He is working with linebackers too, so that would be really nice."
IN-STATE OFFER WANTED: "I really want that offer from Georgia. I was back up there for G-Day and they have been showing a lot of interest in me. Georgia is the in-state school and I am a Georgia boy, so that is an offer I have always wanted. I grew up a fan of Georgia, so I have always liked them. Coach [Kirby] Smart has it going on there."
COMMITMENT HAS CROSSED HIS MIND: "I have thought about committing, but I want to hold off, see more schools and get a feel for more places. It has been in my mind before though."
NEXT VISITS: "I want to get out to South Carolina, Wake Forest and maybe somewhere like Maryland or Colorado. Maryland is really recruiting me hard and so is South Carolina and Vanderbilt. I do not have anything scheduled right now, but I will be taking more visits over the summer."
THE PERFECT SCENARIO: "It would be my dream come true if I was able to put the hats on the table and make my decision on Signing Day. I am not sure if it will happen like that or not, but that would be perfect for me. I have always thought about doing something like that and making a big surprise with my decision."
RIVALS REACTION: There is not doubt that Tennessee leads big right now for this Georgia linebacker. If the Bulldogs offer, it could become a race between the two SEC East programs. As Pettway takes more visits, his list could change, but as long as the Vols continue their pursuit, they will be hard to replace on the top of his list. He has a strong connection with numerous coaches on that staff.