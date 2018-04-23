Other offers are on the way and out of the 16 schools that have offered the 6-foot-2, 234 pound linebacker out of Albany (Ga.) Westover, one has taken a strong lead.

Missouri is the most recent school to offer. The Tigers offered last Thursday. Vanderbilt was before that. Colorado State , Maryland , Tennessee , Troy , Tulane and UAB among others have offered over the last two months.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "It has been pretty exciting," said Pettway. "Missouri surprised me with an offer. Other schools are offering me and I am hearing from a lot of coaches.

"I am hearing from coaches how they like my size, how they like my build and how I play. They tell me they like my hunger for the ball."

VOLS LEAD: "Tennessee is definitely on top for me. The coaching staff really surprised when I visited a couple of weeks ago. They are so experienced, they are great coaches and I really like the staff. Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt is showing a lot of interest me. We have been talking a lot. I also talk to coach [Kevin] Sherrer a lot. I like coach [Tracy] Rocker and coach [Charles] Kelly too. They are smart guys."

CONNECTION TO KNOXVILLE: "My cousin is DJ Pettway and he is now on the staff at Tennessee. He played at Alabama, he knows coach Pruitt very well and he says a lot of good things about him. Me and DJ are close... we talk a lot and it would be cool to play there with him on the staff. He is working with linebackers too, so that would be really nice."

IN-STATE OFFER WANTED: "I really want that offer from Georgia. I was back up there for G-Day and they have been showing a lot of interest in me. Georgia is the in-state school and I am a Georgia boy, so that is an offer I have always wanted. I grew up a fan of Georgia, so I have always liked them. Coach [Kirby] Smart has it going on there."

COMMITMENT HAS CROSSED HIS MIND: "I have thought about committing, but I want to hold off, see more schools and get a feel for more places. It has been in my mind before though."

NEXT VISITS: "I want to get out to South Carolina, Wake Forest and maybe somewhere like Maryland or Colorado. Maryland is really recruiting me hard and so is South Carolina and Vanderbilt. I do not have anything scheduled right now, but I will be taking more visits over the summer."

THE PERFECT SCENARIO: "It would be my dream come true if I was able to put the hats on the table and make my decision on Signing Day. I am not sure if it will happen like that or not, but that would be perfect for me. I have always thought about doing something like that and making a big surprise with my decision."