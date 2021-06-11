Commitment Comparison: Gunner Stockton
UGASports is comparing all of the Georgia commitments in the Class of 2022 to current NFL players. The first comparison was that of Georgia's lone wide receiver currently in the class, De'Nylon Morrissette, to a fellow Georgia high school standout and current Dallas Cowboy wideout: Michael Gallup. Today, UGASports has the NFL comparison for UGA quarterback commit Gunner Stockton.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news