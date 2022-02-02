Commitment Breakdown: Three-star OLB EJ Lightsey to Georgia

There are certain attributes a player has to have to be a linebacker, and EJ Lightsey has them all. Call him a mix of old school and new era, Lightsey controls the second level with an attitude and can do whatever asked of him. That attitude and talent is now heading to the SEC East with the Georgia Bulldogs.

WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING

The Bulldogs are getting an outside linebacker with a middle linebacker’s mentality. There is a confidence that exudes from Lightsey’s abilities that makes him one of the best if not the best on the field at any given time. Mixing the physical with the mental, Georgia is getting an all-out linebacker.

WHAT MAKES LIGHTSEY DIFFERENT

Playing in the interior for Fitzgerald High School, Lightsey’s technique shines through. Rarely showing bad footwork, but when he does, he has the speed to make up for the false step. Keeping his pads square to the line of scrimmage, the three-star prospect creates a wall that running backs and quarterbacks cannot get past. When the opposition tries to bounce it to the outside, Lightsey has that covered as well. Every play he’s going forward driving the action backwards instead of letting the play come to him.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR GEORGIA

On paper, there are no holes in Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class. Needs have been met in the offensive and defensive trenches with elite skill players packing the haul. If there was a shortage anywhere it was at linebacker. Already signing Cedric Washington and Jalon Walker, Lightsey brings an outside backer into the mix.