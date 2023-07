The rich get richer, and that was again the case on Friday as Georgia landed another blue chip prospect. Four-star Copperas Cove (Texas) offensive tackle Michael Uini announced his commitment to the Bulldogs, providing Kirby Smart with his latest big recruiting win.

Uini, a massive offensive tackle prospect, trimmed his list of nearly 40 scholarship offers down to three earlier this month. In addition to Georgia, Alabama and Michigan made the cut for the lineman, but it's the Bulldogs that have come out on top.

Rivals.com breaks down the commitment and what it all means for Georgia.

*****