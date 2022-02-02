Commitment Breakdown: Rivals100 DE Christen Miller to Georgia

The stakes were high for four teams in the running for four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller. After the Early Signing Period closed, the were only 10 uncommitted Rivals250 players left on the board, and Miller was one of them. Miller narrowed down his list of 20-plus offers to four National Signing Day eve picking between Miami, Florida A&M, Ohio State and Georgia… but the Bulldogs kept the Cedar Grove talent in-state.

WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING

Playing more of a nose guard in the Saints’ defensive scheme, Miller clogged either A-gap closing down runs up the middle. On passing downs, centers and guards slow off the snap had no chance to recover with Miller’s get off and athleticism. No matter the called offensive play, Miller was living rent free in opposing Georgia backfields throughout the 2021 season.

WHAT MAKES MILLER DIFFERENT

As defensive linemen go, Miller represents the full package. He has the size, long arms, is athletic and strong. Because he’s accustomed to mixing it up in the interior, if he adds weight going over the 300-pound mark, Georgia can keep him inside. Given his 6-foot, 5-inch, frame at a listed 285 pounds, he has ideal size as a strongside defensive end giving the Bulldogs options. As well as Miller played against 3A Georgia competition, he still has a lot of upside to his game. No telling how good he can become at the collegiate level.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR GEORGIA

The Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class was already fantastic. Adding another high-profile talent only makes it better. Taking it a step further, pairing Miller with standouts like Bear Alexander, Mykel Williams, Darris Smith and Marvin Jones Jr., Georgia fans have to be loving what the future will look like on the field in Athens.