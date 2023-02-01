Florida four-star 2024 cornerback Ellis Robinson let it be known that National Signing Day isn’t just for seniors. The Rivals100 prospect out Bradenton’s IMG Academy had 30-plus offers on the table picking the Georgia Bulldogs as his next level fit on Wednesday grabbing his share of the national spotlight.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR GEORGIA

There is no such thing has having too much talent when it comes to college football, and Georgia is one of the few teams in the country loaded with difference makers on both sides of the ball. The 2023 class entered National Signing Day with the nation’s second-rated class and are on their way to perhaps signing the top-rated group in 2024. The Bulldogs added their 10th 2024 prospect in Robinson, each a four-star recruit, which is tops in the Rivals’ team recruiting rankings.

WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING

Robinson is a big corner who can jam on the line disrupting routes and he can play off-man. One of the key attributes to Robinson’s game is his awareness of routes. Teams that try to rub or cross routes are wasting their time with the four-star. His hips are good and his speed allows him to run stride for stride with the best of the best. Because of his size and long arms, Robinson has a knack of breaking up passes and does a good job battling on 50-50 balls.

IN HIS WORDS

When the dead period lifted in January, Georgia got their prized target on campus for a deal closing visit.

“It went great,” Robinson said. “It was good being up there. It was like family up there. Hanging with all the guys up there, it was great.”