One of the nation's top tight end recruits, Jaden Reddell, shut his recruitment down early today by announcing his intentions to play for Georgia in college via twitter post. The commitment to Georgia - while not surprising - did come earlier than expected as Reddell was scheduled to take official visits to both Alabama and Tennessee prior to announcing his decision. Reddell is the latest addition to a Georgia recruiting class that was already ranked tops in the nation prior to his pledge. He joins fellow four-star Colton Heinrich as Kirby Smart's second tight end commit in 2024 class.

WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING...

Reddell's physical and athletic gifts make him one of the best tight ends in the 2024 class and it could be argued that he is the best overall when it comes to upside as a receiving threat. The Missouri native experienced incredible growth between his sophomore and junior seasons which vaulted him from a regional recruit to one of the nation's most sought after players regardless of position - seemingly overnight. Although Reddell is coveted for his capabilities as a receiver and is more of a hybrid at the position right now, he has the frame to develop into a true in-line tight end once fully developed in a college weight program. This physical upside combined with his willingness as a blocker make Reddell the complete package, and even as talented as he is today, he is only scratching the surface of the player he will eventually be at Georgia and beyond.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR GEORGIA...