OLB M.J. Sherman Impact - Marginal: Sherman played a lot on special teams but had been passed by others on the rosters. Even with Nolan Smith and Robert Beal Jr. moving on, with the return of Chaz Chamblis, Marvin Jones Jr., Darris Smith, and C.J. Madden, along with a trio of promising freshmen, there was no guarantee Sherman's playing time would have improved. Sherman has since transferred to Nebraska.

CB Jaheim Singletary Impact - Marginal: It never feels good to lose a former five-star, especially with Kelee Ringo moving on to the NFL. However, Georgia returns the likes of Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Green, Daylen Everette, and Julian Humphrey, plus the addition of transfer Smoke Bouie and a solid recruiting class.

TE Arik Gilbert Impact - Low: Georgia gave Gilbert every opportunity, but he decided to move on. Darnell Washington is turning pro, with the presence of Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp, along with a talented incoming group of freshmen, Georgia's tight end room will remain a team strength. Gilbert has transferred to Nebraska.

LB Trezman Marshall Impact - Marginal: Marshall wants to start and that wasn't going to happen with Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon both returning. That said, Marshall played well when he had the opportunity. However, with Georgia expected to move Jalon Walker back to the inside and the presence of Xavian Sorey, there were no guarantees Marshall's reps would have improved. Thursday, Marshall announced he would attend Alabama.

OL Jacob Hood Impact - None: Georgia has plenty of guard types on the roster. Hood has transferred to Nebraska.

TE Brett Seither Impact - None: Even with the subtraction of Washington, Seither was not going to figure into a starting role. Seither transferred to Georgia Tech.

TE Ryland Goede Impact - None: Great young man, a hard worker, great teammate: Unfortunately for Goede, he became a victim of Georgia basically recruiting over him. He'll likely receive an opportunity to start at another school, something he would not have received at Georgia

DL Bill Norton Impact - None: Georgia has plenty of quality depth back on the DL. Norton has already found a new home at Arizona.

WR Dom Blaylock Impact - Minimal: Blaylock recovered from his two ACL surgeries, but during that time lost ground and was the bottom of the rotation in the wide receiver room.