Comings and goings: The impact of each move on 2023
In an effort to keep everyone up to date with all the coming and going regarding the transfer portal and players leaving early for the NFL, UGASports has set up this chart to help subscribers stay abreast of the moves and the impact each one has on the next year’s team.
We hope this helps.
|Going
|Impact
|
OLB M.J. Sherman
|
Impact - Marginal: Sherman played a lot on special teams but had been passed by others on the rosters.
Even with Nolan Smith and Robert Beal Jr. moving on, with the return of Chaz Chamblis, Marvin Jones Jr., Darris Smith, and C.J. Madden, along with a trio of promising freshmen, there was no guarantee Sherman's playing time would have improved. Sherman has since transferred to Nebraska.
|
CB Jaheim Singletary
|
Impact - Marginal: It never feels good to lose a former five-star, especially with Kelee Ringo moving on to the NFL. However, Georgia returns the likes of Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Green, Daylen Everette, and Julian Humphrey, plus the addition of transfer Smoke Bouie and a solid recruiting class.
|
TE Arik Gilbert
|
Impact - Low: Georgia gave Gilbert every opportunity, but he decided to move on. Darnell Washington is turning pro, with the presence of Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp, along with a talented incoming group of freshmen, Georgia's tight end room will remain a team strength. Gilbert has transferred to Nebraska.
|
LB Trezman Marshall
|
Impact - Marginal: Marshall wants to start and that wasn't going to happen with Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon both returning. That said, Marshall played well when he had the opportunity. However, with Georgia expected to move Jalon Walker back to the inside and the presence of Xavian Sorey, there were no guarantees Marshall's reps would have improved. Thursday, Marshall announced he would attend Alabama.
|
OL Jacob Hood
|
Impact - None: Georgia has plenty of guard types on the roster. Hood has transferred to Nebraska.
|
TE Brett Seither
|
Impact - None: Even with the subtraction of Washington, Seither was not going to figure into a starting role. Seither transferred to Georgia Tech.
|
TE Ryland Goede
|
Impact - None: Great young man, a hard worker, great teammate: Unfortunately for Goede, he became a victim of Georgia basically recruiting over him. He'll likely receive an opportunity to start at another school, something he would not have received at Georgia
|
DL Bill Norton
|
Impact - None: Georgia has plenty of quality depth back on the DL. Norton has already found a new home at Arizona.
|
WR Dom Blaylock
|
Impact - Minimal: Blaylock recovered from his two ACL surgeries, but during that time lost ground and was the bottom of the rotation in the wide receiver room.
|
WR AD Mitchell
|
Impact - Big: Considering how big Mitchell came up in Georgia's biggest games, of course, his loss is going to hurt. RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett were added as transfers but Thomas’ status is unclear after his arrest Monday. Mitchell has transferred to Texas.
|Player
|Impact
|
WR RaRa Thomas
|
Impact - Good: Thomas adds plenty of SEC experience and will give Georgia's next quarterback another proven target
|
WR Dominic Lovett
|
Impact - Big: Lovett will immediately become one of Georgia's most explosive wideouts, along with Arian Smith, Ladd McConkey, and AD Mitchell.
|
CB Smoke Bouie
|
Impact - Good: Exit Kelee Ringo, enter Bouie, the transfer from Texas A&M. Bouie is a versatile player who can play several secondary posit. He will have to earn a starting job, but no doubt Kirby Smart welcomes having someone he recruited quite hard
|Player
|Impact
|
LT Broderick Jones
|
Impact - Big: Georgia now has to find a left tackle. Amarius Mims will get an opportunity, but today, rising redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III figures to get the longest look.
|
TE Darnell Washington
|
Impact - Big: Washington was a special breed. His kind doesn't come around often. The Bulldogs will undoubtedly miss having his 6-foot-7, 280-pound frame helping to block in the running game and contributing in the passing game. Oscar Delp figures to be the biggest beneficiary with Washington gone.
|
OLB Robert Beal Jr.
|
Impact - Marginal: Beal's leadership will be missed, but Georgia has a strong stable of young outside linebackers very capable of filling the void.
|
DL Jalen Carter
|
Impact - Tremendous: Carter may be the first pick in the NFL, so yes, he's going to be missed. There is hope, however, as rising sophomore Bear Alexander really started to flash late in the season. He could be a special player before it's all said and done.
|
CB Kelee Ringo
|
Impact - Big: Ringo was one of best athletes on the team and was Georgia's most experienced cornerback.
|
S Christopher Smith
|
Impact - Big: Smith had already accepted a spot in the Senior Bowl but made it official Saturday. David Daniel-Sisavanh will likely get the first shot to replace him but others will need to step up, too.
|
RT Warren McClendon
|
Impact -Big. Not a surprise that McClendon is moving on. Fortunately, Georgia has Amarius Mims to take over at RT next year.
|
OLB Nolan Smith.
|
Impact - Big: No surprise Smith did not elect to take advantage of his Covid year. Marvin Jones, Darris Smith, Chaz Chambliss, among others will vie for his spot next year.
|
OL Warren Ericson
|
Impact - Minimal: While Georgia will miss his experience, Georgia has good interior offensive line depth returning.
|
WR Kearis Jackson
|
Impact - Minimal: Georgia has excellent depth returning, plus new additions in transfers RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett.
|
K Jack Podlesny
|
Impact - Average: Podlesny could have taken his Covid year but opted not too. He will take part in the Senior Bowl. Rising senior Jared Zirkel and incoming freshman Peyton Woodring will compete for the starting job.
|
RB Kenny McIntosh
|
Impact - Big: McIntosh “announced” he was turning pro but his decision was just a formality as he had already accepted a spot in the Senior Bowl. Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson figure to be Georgia’s top three running backs next fall.