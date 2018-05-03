If anyone doubted Georgia’s commitment to its football program, Thursday’s announcement that head coach Kirby Smart will receive $49 million over the next seven seasons should eliminate any lingering notions.

So, this is what is feels like to be a big-time college football program.

Don’t get me wrong.

Not trying to insinuate that it wasn’t the case before, but after watching the Bulldog administration pony up the kind of greenbacks it did to reward Smart for his first two years as head coach, I have the impression Georgia is finally ready to take its football seriously.

In the high-stakes world of big-time college football, raises such as what we saw Smart receive Thursday are the cost of doing business.

Bulldog fans should be happy that school officials were willing to pay that price.

Granted, there is still some work to do.

A new, expanded weight room and more spacious coaches offices are two areas that still need to be addressed, but there’s no question that significant steps have been made to ensure the program’s long-term success.

The new indoor athletic facility is state of the art, the upgraded practice fields deluxe, and the improvements currently being made over at Sanford Stadium with the West End Zone Project—including the new locker rooms—are certainly applause worthy.

In Kirby the Bulldogs now trust.

Forty-nine million over seven years. Let that sink in.

That’s right around $19,178 per day, quite the life-changer for Smart, who barely made $10,000 his first job as an assistant at Valdosta State. He would be able to fund a number of third-world countries now.

It’s a raise that’s also well-deserved.

What Smart and his staff have done to propel the Georgia football program back into the national limelight is worth every penny. Thanks to Smart, the Bulldog brand is back to being a national staple.

Thursday’s approval didn’t take long.

For those unfamiliar with such proceedings, the Executive Board of the UGA Athletic Association makes a motion and goes into executive session to discuss all the particulars.

Approximately six minutes later, the deal was done.

For those wondering, there’s still more to this story. In regards to buyouts and bonuses, we won’t know any of that info until the school responds to our open records request.

It’s also unclear if the $49 million will be paid in increments of $7 million per season or be broken up in different increments.

Not that it really matters.

Kirby Smart is getting paid, and getting paid handsomely, to keep the Bulldogs on a championship path.

Although there may be detractors who’ll scoff at the notion that Georgia pay its head football coach $49 million, you’ll get no argument from the throngs of Bulldog football fans who continue to pack Sanford Stadium and traveled far and wide last fall to watch the team play.

This was money well spent.