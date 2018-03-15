Greg McGarity and Jere Morehead got their man Thursday night. Tom Crean is the new head basketball coach of the Georgia Bulldogs.

He didn’t come cheap.

Credit the Bulldog administration for reaching deeper into their collective pockets than what we’ve seen in the past.

With a six-year contract that’s going to pay him $3.2 million over six years, the former Indiana head coach is now the second-highest paid coach in the SEC after Kentucky’s John Calipari, who makes $7,435, 376.

After Wednesday’s rigmarole with Thad Matta, McGarity and Morehead weren’t about to have Crean slip through their fingers and hopefully for the Bulldogs, his hiring pays off with more wins and more trips to the NCAAs.

Georgia has been a program in need of change.

Mark Fox did a wonderful job graduating players. He ran a clean program.

Unfortunately, his team’s inconsistency on the court led to a fractured fan base. Bottom line, there weren’t a ton of folks excited about Bulldog basketball.

Here’s to Crean having the magic touch.

People have asked me a lot recently what kind of basketball program Georgia should expect to have. My answer is simple – a winning one.

There’s simply too much talent in this state – much of it within a two-hour radius of Athens – for Crean not to have success.

But be warned, Bulldog fans.

While Crean will no doubt inject a lot of enthusiasm and excitement into the Bulldog program, this is a coach who takes his duties seriously.

Much like Kirby Smart in football, Crean is a driven coach, one who’d prefer to focus on his work in the gym.

So, don’t be offended if he’s not the glad-hander that many also criticized Fox for, he’s more focused on finding ways to win games. He will demand excellence from his players.

Not that anything's wrong with that.

Quick back story on today and how events unfolded.

In case anyone wondered why I wasn’t around much on the message boards this afternoon, it was because I was on the “airport stakeout” along with colleagues Seth Emerson and Marc Weiszer.

Hanging around airport parking lots doesn’t exactly make for an exciting time, and Thursday’s session was certainly one for the books.

Georgia’s plane was supposed to arrive at 5:45, but for whatever reasons, kept getting delayed until finally arriving from Sarasota at approximately 8:15.

This was right after Twitter exploded with the news of Crean’s impending hire, and when McGarity emerged, phone pressed to his ear, he shuffled straight for his car, avoiding your three intrepid reporters the best he could before getting inside his car.

President Morehead was right behind, and credit to Georgia’s Top Dog, who conceded he was about to confer a teleconference with the UGA Athletic Executive Board.

Furiously typing as they conducted the teleconference inside their car parked adjacent to my truck made for one of my more memorable moments covering this University’s athletic program, and to McGarity’s credit, he offered a final confirmation of Crean’s addition before driving away.

So, there you go Bulldog Nation.

You’ve got your new head basketball coach. Yes, he’ll have to show he’s able to recruit locally, but that shouldn’t be a problem, particularly if he hires a strong staff of assistants. Getting Jonas Hayes to stay would obviously be a boon.

Crean’s proven he can develop players, and assuming he can get his players to perform like he did during most of his tenure at Indiana, then Georgia has a lot to look forward to.

There’s no reason the Bulldogs can’t become consistent winners on the basketball court, and succeed, I mean become a consistent visitor to the NCAAs.

In Tom Crean, Georgia hopes it has the man to make it happen.