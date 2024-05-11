COLUMBIA, S.C. – After being swept by Kentucky in the opening SEC series by a combined score of 37-15, whatever hopes Georgia fans had for the rest of the season were tempered at best.

But what a turnaround it’s been.

After sweeping No. 14 South Carolina in dominant fashion Saturday here at Founders Park with a 14-6 win, the Bulldogs (38-12, 16-11) are poised for what they hope is a memorable postseason run. More on that shortly.

But first, let’s take a deeper look at what’s brought them here.

Any conversation with Georgia baseball starts with Charlie Condon, who is having one of those seasons people a lot smarter than I call one of the best in college baseball.

What Condon continues to display is almost unthinkable. With 34 home runs and a batting average of .454, go ahead and give Condon the Golden Spikes Award which goes annually to the best player in college baseball.

However, Condon is just part of this story.

Georgia has five players with 12 or more home runs, marking the first time since 2009 a quintet of Bulldogs has had double-digit bombs.

The number should soon grow to seven.

Tre Phelps blasted No. 9 Saturday to equal the nine homers hit by catcher Fernando Gonzalez, who came into play batting .301 with his nine home runs and 44 RBIs.

Along with Corey Collins (16 home runs), Dylan Goldstein (12 home runs), Slate Alford (15), and Kolby Branch (15), Georgia’s lineup has some of the better length in the game.

There’s talent lurking on the bench as well. Logan Jordan’s grand slam in the eighth was another example of Georgia’s depth.

Watching what Georgia is doing offensively is reminiscent of the old “gorilla ball” days with some of those old LSU teams.

We’ll have to come up with some other kind of animal to describe what Georgia is doing. Can "T-Rex ball" be a thing?

“It’s very similar,” said skipper Wes Johnson, when asked how Georgia is swinging the bats compared to last year’s national champions at LSU. “Guys coming off the bench. But this needs to be said, Slate Alford and Kolby Branch up the middle had a few mistakes early in the game. But you can’t hit the panic button, and they didn’t. They got some big hits. Slate’s homer; Kolby had a couple of really big knocks today. It would have been easy for those guys to cash it in, but they didn’t.”

However you want to describe it, what Georgia is doing is amazing.

Granted, the defense can use some work. But between the bats and an improving pitching staff, as far as the postseason, the options are looking better with every passing day.

Georgia is going to the NCAA Tournament. That’s a given. The Bulldogs are also going to host. While that’s not official, we’ll give it the Dash guarantee, whatever that's worth to you.

However, there just may be another carrot out there.

Georgia currently has the fifth-best record in the SEC. Could the Bulldogs earn a national seed?

That’s the question.

SEC rivals Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee each have high RPIs and strength of schedules, which rank among the nation’s best.

But so do the Bulldogs.

With Saturday’s win, Georgia actually jumped ahead of Arkansas in RPI to No. 3, just ahead of Arkansas, according to WarrenNolan.com. The Bulldogs’ strength of schedule currently sits at No. 6.

Johnson was asked after the game Saturday if Georgia deserves one of those national seeds. In typical Johnson fashion, that’s not his immediate concern.

“I’m not going to worry about that. We’re going to worry about winning Thursday against the Florida Gators,” Johnson said. “Actually, we’re not even going to worry about winning. I’ll talk to the guys about playing a complete game, about playing one pitch at a time. If we do all those things right, and we believe in ourselves, we’re going to be in a lot of games and the scoreboard is going to take care of itself.”

Keep winning and a national seed should take care of itself.

Although the selection committee could well scoff at giving SEC teams five of the eight national seeds, if Georgia keeps winning and maintaining a top 3 RPI playing this schedule, there should not be a question.

Who would have guessed that during that chilly March weekend in Lexington?