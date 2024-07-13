Column: 2025 D-line class presents rare opportunity for UGA
Tray Scott has turned Georgia into a defensive line factory over the past several years.
The Bulldogs have made a habit of landing top defensive line hauls from the high schools ranks. That, in turn, has produced a boatload of NFL draft picks that has become a key selling point in recruiting.
But in the 2025 class, Scott has uncovered a rare opportunity.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news