News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 19:51:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Colten Gauthier: "Georgia is an offer I am truly after"

Quzm84o078e9rg9a3jqn
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Colten Gauthier saw Georgia coaches at his school twice during the evaluation period. The Bulldogs also had the 2021 quarterback out of Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian in Athens for their spring, so ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}