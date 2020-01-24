When Todd Monken was named Georgia’s new offensive coordinator, most figured James Coley’s tenure with the Bulldogs wouldn’t last for much longer.

Turns out they were correct.

Sources confirm to UGASports that Coley has accepted a job to coach tight ends at Texas A&M, re-joining Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, with whom he had worked previously at Florida State.

Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com was the first to report the move. UGASports reported the move was done barring any unforeseen complications on Wednesday,.

Coley’s decision certainly comes as no surprise.

Although head coach Kirby Smart announced that Coley would remain as the team’s assistant head coach, no specific role was ever revealed, thus the assumption was that the veteran coach would be moving on soon.

Coley, who served as Georgia’s co-offensive coordinator with Jim Chaney in 2018 before being promoted to offensive coordinator outright in 2019, struggled in the role with the Bulldogs.

Although injuries and early departures of players to the NFL didn’t help, the Bulldogs only scored more than 27 points five times all year. Georgia struggled with converting explosive plays, leading to Smart making the move to Monken last week.

Coley made $950,000 as Georgia’s offensive coordinator.