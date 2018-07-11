Some things in life are just destined to occur. Chad Dollar’s decision to get into coaching was one.

The son of Don Dollar, the elder Dollar built a reputation as one of the most successful high school coaches the city of Atlanta has ever seen, winning a trio of state championships for Douglass High, where Chad earned All-City honors in 1989 and second-team all-state honors in 1989.

Stepping into his father’s sizeable shoes only seemed natural for Dollar, in his first season at Georgia under head coach Tom Crean.

“I always knew I wanted to coach. I didn’t always know what level but being around my dad all those years he was coaching, I knew I wanted to coach,” Chad Dollar said. “But as I progressed and got more involved, I was playing more, I knew the direction I wanted to go was college basketball.”

The coaching bug first bit while he was still playing for Douglass High.

“When my dad was coaching, my dad went to a camp, the BC All-Star Camp in Milledgeville,” Dollar said. “Me going to that camp while he was coaching and seeing a lot of college coaches there scouting, being involved, I said you know what, I might want to do that sometime so that’s when it really hit me this was what I wanted to do.”

He wasn’t the only Dollar who felt that way.

Younger brother Cameron – who went on to play at UCLA – also got into coaching soon after his playing days were over and is currently serving as an assistant at Washington.

“My dad never pushed me into basketball,” Chad Dollar said. “He always said if I didn’t want to play, I didn’t have to play, he never said I had to do one thing or the other, he just supported me in whatever I decided to do.”

That includes coaching, which for Chad is a career goes back 22 years, including a stint last season at South Florida, where he played for three years.

Dollar’s career also includes stops at LSU (2007-2008), Georgia Tech (2011-2016) and Auburn (2016-2017).

Former Denver head coach and Princeton standout Joe Scott along with Atlanta native and long-time college assistant Amir Abdur-Rahim join Dollar as Crean’s three assistants for his first season in Athens.

“I had to speak earlier, I walk in and all three of them were sitting there in the office going over recruiting,” Crean said. “They communicate well. It certainly helps that Amir and Chad knew each other before, and Joe was a very successful assistant and a very successful head coach who knows how to fill a lot of different roles.”

Dollar – who will work primarily with Georgia’s guards – said he hopes to emulate his dad both on and off the court.

“The relationships you have with your players is very important,” he said. “I’ve seen him so many times help so many individuals, just to help them, just to reach out to them – even guys who did not play for him, he did that. That was the thing I took from him, just his ability and willingness to help other people – that’s what I took from him.”